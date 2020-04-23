Denali Advisors LLC Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $99.58 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

