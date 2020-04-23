Denali Advisors LLC Sells 35,400 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

