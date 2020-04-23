Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

