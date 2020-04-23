Denali Advisors LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day moving average is $130.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.