Denali Advisors LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $902,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

NYSE MTB opened at $104.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $150.25. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

