Deutsche Bank Cuts Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Price Target to GBX 90

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC lowered Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

LON SGC traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 74.05 ($0.97). 650,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Stagecoach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The company has a market cap of $407.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

