DeVault Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 15% against the dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $43,366.13 and $74.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000264 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 244,304,182 coins and its circulating supply is 204,405,285 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

