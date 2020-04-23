Devro (LON:DVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Devro from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Devro alerts:

LON DVO opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Devro has a 1-year low of GBX 124.80 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.92).

Devro (LON:DVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

In related news, insider Rutger Helbing bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,704.81).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.