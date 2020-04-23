Devro (LON:DVO) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Devro (LON:DVO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of LON DVO traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.97). 274,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.85. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. Devro has a one year low of GBX 124.80 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33.

Devro (LON:DVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 15.20 ($0.20).

In related news, insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,704.81).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

