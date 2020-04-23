DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DFS Furniture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.14).

Shares of DFS stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 152 ($2.00). The company had a trading volume of 814,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,185. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $323.40 million and a P/E ratio of 72.38.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

