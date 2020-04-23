DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 152,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $124.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia purchased 54,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $148,797.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,357.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

