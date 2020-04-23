Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($1.11). Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,988,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,268,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,519,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

