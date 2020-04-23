Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $353,140.79 and approximately $30.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00798307 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

