Digiwage Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market cap of $14,156.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00340893 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00420525 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014754 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012142 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006950 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

