Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,056 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

