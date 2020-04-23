Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,167 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications comprises 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Discovery Communications worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 4,558,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

