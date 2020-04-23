Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 258,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 332,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.56. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

