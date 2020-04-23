Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Dock has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $382,319.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,145,469 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

