Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DPZ traded down $14.11 on Thursday, hitting $369.64. 2,090,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.92 and a 200 day moving average of $298.84. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.