Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 172.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 170,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,167. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

