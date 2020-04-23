DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DP Eurasia stock opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.77. DP Eurasia has a 1 year low of GBX 31.40 ($0.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.34.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

