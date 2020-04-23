Dragon Option Hits One Day Volume of $7,646.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Dragon Option has a market cap of $5,440.26 and approximately $7,646.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hoo, ABCC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.02687617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00219907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00059076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,921,880 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.