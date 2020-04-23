Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.