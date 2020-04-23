Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Dunkin Brands Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.16-3.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.16-3.21 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.