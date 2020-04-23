DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will announce sales of $4.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $19.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.66 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

DXC Technology stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in DXC Technology by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

