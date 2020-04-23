DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,973 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 949,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,804,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in DXC Technology by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 320,036 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,180,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 385,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.