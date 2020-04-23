Dynamite Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88,642.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005594 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $156,696.16 and approximately $88,642.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00076330 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00431270 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001024 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004432 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 847,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,879 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

