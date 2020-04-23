e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

ELF stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.18. 27,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a PE ratio of -1,117.88 and a beta of 2.11. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock worth $1,559,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.