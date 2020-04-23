Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,443,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.