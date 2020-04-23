East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

EWBC stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.53. 1,779,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

