Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eastgroup Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGP stock opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.78. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

