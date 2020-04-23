Eastman Chemical (EMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 7.20-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.20-7.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EMN opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

