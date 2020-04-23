easyJet (LON:EZJ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68). Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goodbody lowered easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded easyJet to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,090.24 ($14.34).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 588.40 ($7.74) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 686.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

In related news, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,019 shares of company stock worth $1,528,141.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

