eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,198 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,275,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,849,994. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

