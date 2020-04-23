EBCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $445,457.36 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $445,457.36 and $37,171.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02603391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00214992 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

