Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Shares of ECHO stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,531. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $454.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

