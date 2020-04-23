Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

ECHO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,886. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $454.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

