Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ECHO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $454.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

