Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Lowered by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.04. 1,280,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.93. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.