Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,373.41.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,978.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,883.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

