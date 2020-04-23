Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EW traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,615. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.08.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $263.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

