eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.41-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.77 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.41-3.90 EPS.

eHealth stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.25. The stock had a trading volume of 793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,880. eHealth has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.49.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.97 million. Equities analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.55.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.