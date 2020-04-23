Eldorado Gold (EGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37.

EGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.11.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

