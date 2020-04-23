Eldorado Gold (ELD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.29 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$13.13 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.10 and a 52 week high of C$14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$452,795.52.

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

