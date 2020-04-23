Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $4,174,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.64. 3,401,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,006. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $160.20. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.