Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.70-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.7-24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.84 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $156.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $160.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.12.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

