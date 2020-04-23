Ellaism Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a total market cap of $13,121.44 and $3.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.02507531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00075314 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.