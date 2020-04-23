Elrond Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond's launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. Elrond's official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

