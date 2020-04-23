Elysium (ELS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00581792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

