Endurance International Group (EIGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Endurance International Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Endurance International Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EIGI stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $372.18 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.78. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130,569 shares of company stock worth $7,934,262 in the last ninety days. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

